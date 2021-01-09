

PM renews her zero-tolerance to corruption



As far as curbing corruption in Bangladesh is concerned, we couldn't have agreed more with her renewed pledge. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formed the government for the third consecutive term after her party Awami League's victory in the 2018 national elections.



The PM also said corrupt elements - irrespective of their political or party links and influence - are not being and will not be spared. And we have witnessed the spree of arrests, where many of the offenders have indulged in corruption under her party's banner. Notwithstanding party affiliation, bank accounts and properties of a number of AL politicians have been seized.



The point, however, in the past two decades corruption in Bangladesh has been 'institutionalised' almost at all spheres of life.



With the world having observed International Anti-Corruption Day less than a month ago, now is a great opportunity for us to reflect on how corruption continues to stand as a significant obstacle to the continued progress of our nation. Few would deny the veracity of the claim that corruption lies at the root of Bangladesh's problems -- whether it be in our bureaucracy or governance at large.



It is exactly for this reason that corruption also remains the primary obstacle to our progress, with some sources citing that as much as 5% of our GDP is lost to corrupt practices. This shocking reality should serve to remind us to what extent our progress is stunted by corruption and its effects and how much further we could advance, if we focus on rooting out corruption from within our midst.



The PM also said the Anti-Corruption Commission was carrying on its mission 'independently'. Being the head of the government, she has clearly green signalled the ACC to function independently with due diligence long ago, but so far the Commission has noticeably failed to deliver results. The ACC must act on the PM's renewed vow, since it is impossible for the PM alone to run from door-to-door curbing corruption in the country. And it is also not her job while leading the anti-corruption drive from the forefront.



We also believe, it is only through making corruption severely punishable by law and turning it into a losing practice that we can root it out from our system. Lastly, it is also not possible for the government to wage a lone war against corruption, unless the people all political parties enthusiastically cooperate at all levels.



