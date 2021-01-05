Video
24 C-19 deaths, 910 cases in 24 hours

Published : Tuesday, 5 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Staff Correspondent

The country saw 24 more new deaths from novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Monday, taking the death toll from the virus to 7,650, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
As many as 910 people tested positive for Covid-19 during the period, raising the number of coronavirus cases in the country
to 516,929.
Besides, 917 patients  were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 461,515 with an 89.28 per cent recovery rate.
 A total of 12,096 samples were tested at 180 labs across the country in the past 24 hours.
The latest day's infection rate was 7.52 per cent of the total tests. The overall infection rate in the country to date was 15.80 per cent. The death rate currently stands at 1.48 per cent.
Among the latest day's victims, 18 were men and six were women. All of them died at different hospitals across the country.  Seventeen of them died in Dhaka, three in Rajshahi, and two each in Chattogram and Khulna divisions.
Among the total 7,650 deceased, 4,209 died in Dhaka Division, 1,416 in Chattogram, 441 in Rajshahi, 536 in Khulna, 238 in Barishal, 293 in Sylhet, 346 in Rangpur and 171 in Mymensingh divisions.
However, 1,852,796 people have died so far from the Covid-19 outbreak and there are currently 85,593,611 confirmed cases in 212 countries and territories, according to Worldometer.
China was the world's first country which on January 11 reported the first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China's Hubei province.


