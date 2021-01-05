BNP’s Jan 10 demo anti-state conspiracy: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday said BNP's announcement of holding demonstration programme on January 10, the historic homecoming day of Bangabandhu,

is nothing but an anti-state conspiracy.

In a statement today, Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges Minister, has strongly condemned the announcement of demonstration programme on the historic day.

He said the historic homecoming of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on January 10 is a milestone in the chronological history of the great Liberation War and the Bangalee nation has been observing the day with deep respect.

BNP has announced their so-called demonstration programme on the historic day to attain their evil interests and "it is nothing but an anti-Bangladesh conspiracy", he said in the statement.

The minister said BNP showed their characteristics as an anti-liberation force and revealed their hatred towards Bangabandhu by announcing such programme.

BNP had rehabilitated and safeguard the killers of Bangabandhu, he said.

He said the people know the history of ruination of the spirit and values of the Liberation War with the assassination Bangabandhu and evil efforts of dishonoring the great architect of independent Bangladesh.

As part of BNP's evil efforts to harm the Liberation War spirit, the party is becoming aggressive against the historic synchronization that remains between Bangabandhu and Bangladesh's independence, he added.

Quader said the demonstration is also the outburst of BNP's evil efforts to destroy the hard-earned democracy of the people.

-BSS







