Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 January, 2021, 2:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BNP’s Jan 10 demo anti-state conspiracy: Quader

Published : Tuesday, 5 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday said BNP's announcement of holding demonstration programme on January 10, the historic homecoming day of Bangabandhu,
is nothing but an anti-state conspiracy.
In a statement today, Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges Minister, has strongly condemned the announcement of demonstration programme on the historic day.
He said the historic homecoming of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on January 10 is a milestone in the chronological history of the great Liberation War and the Bangalee nation has been observing the day with deep respect.
BNP has announced their so-called demonstration programme on the historic day to attain their evil interests and "it is nothing but an anti-Bangladesh conspiracy", he said in the statement.
The minister said BNP showed their characteristics as an anti-liberation force and revealed their hatred towards Bangabandhu by announcing such programme.
BNP had rehabilitated and safeguard the killers of Bangabandhu, he said.
He said the people know the history of ruination of the spirit and values of the Liberation War with the assassination Bangabandhu and evil efforts of dishonoring the great architect of independent Bangladesh.
As part of BNP's evil efforts to harm the Liberation War spirit, the party is becoming aggressive against the historic synchronization that remains between Bangabandhu and Bangladesh's independence, he added.
Quader said the demonstration is also the outburst of BNP's evil efforts to destroy the hard-earned democracy of the people.
    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US House presents bill to terminate Pak designation as Major non-NATO Ally
24 C-19 deaths, 910 cases in 24 hours
Republicans condemn ‘scheme’ to undo election for Trump
BNP’s Jan 10 demo anti-state conspiracy: Quader
Chinese billionaire Jack Ma ‘missing’
Two to die for rape, murder of  schoolgirl in Madaripur
Concern over ‘rushed’ approval for India Covid jab
Govt clears way for importers to open L/C for rice import


Latest News
Three fined for producing adulterated molasses
Govt aims to recover imports as economy accelerates over next three fiscals
Motorcyclist dies in Mymensingh road accident
Seminar on food safety held in Gazipur
20 injured as boat sinks in Meghna
Niko graft case: Indictment hearing against Khaleda deferred
Rape case against Nur: Report submission date deferred
Apex court stays HC’s four directives on bail order
‘Rusty’ Liverpool stumble again in Southampton defeat
Youth jailed in Sherpur for keeping drugs
Most Read News
Bangladesh to get vaccine from India in time: Health Minister
Hafiz-e-Quran stabbed dead in Cox’s Bazar
Kieran Powell's non-inclusion for Bangladesh tour questioned
Two to walk gallows for killing school girl after rape in Madaripur
RAB man killed in Cox’s Bazar road accident
Climate change adaptation in coastal zone
Law Minister files GD over fake FB IDs
Narayanganj Mayor Ivy files defamation case against two
24 COVID deaths, 910 cases reported in 24 hrs
BCL celebrates 73rd founding anniversary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft