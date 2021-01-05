Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 January, 2021, 2:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma â€˜missingâ€™

Published : Tuesday, 5 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma â€˜missingâ€™

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma â€˜missingâ€™

Speculations have been spiralling about the whereabouts of Chinese billionaire Jack Ma as he has not made any public appearance over couple of months.
Different local and international media reported
that the Alibaba founder has reportedly gone missing following conflict with the Chinese government.
Jack Ma failed to appear as scheduled in the final episode of his own talent show, Africa's Business Heroes, reports Yahoo Finance.
Ma was supposed to be part of the judging, but was replaced by an Alibaba executive in the November final, reports UK based daily Telegraph. His picture was also taken off the website.
An Alibaba spokesperson said Ma was unable to take part on the judging panel "due to a schedule conflict", according to Financial Times.
Ma's business empire, Ant Group, has been under scrutiny by Beijing ever since he delivered a speech in Shanghai on October 24  that criticised China's regulation system for "stifling innovation" and likened global banking rules to an "old people's club".
But US veteran investor Mark Mobius said the move was designed to curtail financial institutions from getting too big.
"I believe the Chinese government stepped in because they realised that they had to regulate these companies, so that they don't … get too big," he told CNBC.
Chinese authorities launched an anti-monopoly investigation into Alibaba in late December and told Ant Group to restructure its operations, Yahoo Finance reports. Ma's last tweet was on October 10 last year, the report reads.    -Agencies


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
US House presents bill to terminate Pak designation as Major non-NATO Ally
24 C-19 deaths, 910 cases in 24 hours
Republicans condemn â€˜schemeâ€™ to undo election for Trump
BNPâ€™s Jan 10 demo anti-state conspiracy: Quader
Chinese billionaire Jack Ma â€˜missingâ€™
Two to die for rape, murder of  schoolgirl in Madaripur
Concern over â€˜rushedâ€™ approval for India Covid jab
Govt clears way for importers to open L/C for rice import


Latest News
Three fined for producing adulterated molasses
Govt aims to recover imports as economy accelerates over next three fiscals
Motorcyclist dies in Mymensingh road accident
Seminar on food safety held in Gazipur
20 injured as boat sinks in Meghna
Niko graft case: Indictment hearing against Khaleda deferred
Rape case against Nur: Report submission date deferred
Apex court stays HCâ€™s four directives on bail order
â€˜Rustyâ€™ Liverpool stumble again in Southampton defeat
Youth jailed in Sherpur for keeping drugs
Most Read News
Bangladesh to get vaccine from India in time: Health Minister
Hafiz-e-Quran stabbed dead in Coxâ€™s Bazar
Kieran Powell's non-inclusion for Bangladesh tour questioned
Two to walk gallows for killing school girl after rape in Madaripur
RAB man killed in Coxâ€™s Bazar road accident
Climate change adaptation in coastal zone
Law Minister files GD over fake FB IDs
Narayanganj Mayor Ivy files defamation case against two
24 COVID deaths, 910 cases reported in 24 hrs
BCL celebrates 73rd founding anniversary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft