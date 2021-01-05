Two to die for rape, murder of  schoolgirl in Madaripur

MADARIPUR, Jan 4: A court here on Monday sentenced two people to death for killing a schoolgirl after rape.

The convicts are Milon Molla, 22, and Mahmudul Hasan alias Madhu Molla, 24, of Courtbari area in Sadar upazila of the district.

The court also fined them Tk 50,000 each.

Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Dilruba Sultana delivered the verdict at noon.

According to the case statement, the duo kidnapped a class-II student of Courtbari Shreenodi Government Primary School on November 27 in 2012 and took her to a place near Uttarkandi Jame Masque.

They strangled the girl after rape and fled the scene. On February 3 in 2013, police pressed charges against the accused.







