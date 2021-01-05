Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 January, 2021, 2:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Two to die for rape, murder of  schoolgirl in Madaripur

Published : Tuesday, 5 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Our Correspondent

MADARIPUR, Jan 4: A court here on Monday sentenced two people to death for killing a schoolgirl after rape.
The convicts are Milon Molla, 22, and Mahmudul Hasan alias Madhu Molla, 24, of Courtbari area in Sadar upazila of the district.
The court also fined them Tk 50,000 each.
Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Dilruba Sultana delivered the verdict at noon.
According to the case statement, the duo kidnapped a class-II student of Courtbari Shreenodi Government Primary School on November 27 in 2012 and took her to a place near Uttarkandi Jame Masque.
They strangled the girl after rape and fled the scene. On February 3 in 2013, police pressed charges against the accused.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US House presents bill to terminate Pak designation as Major non-NATO Ally
24 C-19 deaths, 910 cases in 24 hours
Republicans condemn ‘scheme’ to undo election for Trump
BNP’s Jan 10 demo anti-state conspiracy: Quader
Chinese billionaire Jack Ma ‘missing’
Two to die for rape, murder of  schoolgirl in Madaripur
Concern over ‘rushed’ approval for India Covid jab
Govt clears way for importers to open L/C for rice import


Latest News
Three fined for producing adulterated molasses
Govt aims to recover imports as economy accelerates over next three fiscals
Motorcyclist dies in Mymensingh road accident
Seminar on food safety held in Gazipur
20 injured as boat sinks in Meghna
Niko graft case: Indictment hearing against Khaleda deferred
Rape case against Nur: Report submission date deferred
Apex court stays HC’s four directives on bail order
‘Rusty’ Liverpool stumble again in Southampton defeat
Youth jailed in Sherpur for keeping drugs
Most Read News
Bangladesh to get vaccine from India in time: Health Minister
Hafiz-e-Quran stabbed dead in Cox’s Bazar
Kieran Powell's non-inclusion for Bangladesh tour questioned
Two to walk gallows for killing school girl after rape in Madaripur
RAB man killed in Cox’s Bazar road accident
Climate change adaptation in coastal zone
Law Minister files GD over fake FB IDs
Narayanganj Mayor Ivy files defamation case against two
24 COVID deaths, 910 cases reported in 24 hrs
BCL celebrates 73rd founding anniversary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft