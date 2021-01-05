Govt clears way for importers to open L/C for rice import

The government has started giving private importers permission to import rice from abroad for enhancing its food storage considering a probable food shortage in the country.

Although it was planning earlier to meet the demand of rice from the local produce, it has to reconsider the decision after getting negative response to supply Aman rice and paddy from local traders and farmers to the government warehouses.

According to Food Ministry officials, although the Ministry hasn't fix any limit for importing rice considering the farmer's interest, it may allow the importers, who will seek permit within January 10 this year, to import at least 20 lakh metric tons of rice through private importers.

According to the Food Ministry information, it has already issued permit for importing 105,000 tonnes of rice to 10 importers. Of them, Naogaon Sadar's Automatic Rice Mills and Dinajpur's Renu Construction got permission for 15,000 tonnes each, Joypurhat's Hena Enterprise, Bogura Sherpur's Alal Agro Food Products, Naogaon Santahar's Dipto Enterprise, Naogaon Alupotti's Akash Enterprise, Khulna's Kazi Sobhan Trading, Naogaon's M/s Nurul Islam and Naogaon's Suparipotti's M/s Jagadish Chandra Roy for 10,000 tonnes each and Bogura Sherpur's Alal Enterprise got permission for 5,000 tonnes.

The Ministry asked the permit holders to open LC (Letter of Credit) within seven days after getting letter of allocation for importing the rice. They will be able to import non-basmati rice with five per cent broken rice.

According to the conditions of the permit, the importers who will import rice up to 5,000 tonnes and have to release 50 per cent of imported rice in the local market within 10 days after opening LC and the rests 50 per cent within next 10 days.

Meanwhile, the importers who have got permit for importing more than 10,000 tonnes will have to release 50 per cent in the market within 15 days after opening LC and the rest 50 per cent within the next 15 days.

When contacted, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Monday told this correspondent at his office they are trying to ease rice price in the local market by importing rice by the private importers. The rice price would be normal once the imported rice is available in the market.

"We have decided to accept applications for permitting the traders and importers to import till January 10 this year. It would be hard for the authority to examine all applications at a time. Considering the situation, the permits are being given gradually. It would help all importers to open LC gradually and ease the pressure on the authority," he added.

According to Food Ministry and Directorate General of Food (DG Food) data, the food grain stock of the government has now declined at 7.26 lakh tonnes. Of those, the stock of rice is 5.30 lakh tonnes and wheat 1.96 lakh tonnes. The standard stock of food grain in the country's government warehouses is considered as 13 lakh tonnes.

In the ongoing internal Aman paddy and rice procurement drive, the DG Food could buy only 797 tonnes of paddy, 755 tonnes of non-boiled rice and 21,620 tonnes of boiled rice in last two months. In this Aman season, the government has announced its plan to procure 6.5 lakh tonnes of Aman rice at Tk 37 (boiled) and Tk 36 (non-boiled) a kilogram and two lakh tonnes of paddy directly from the farmers at Tk 26 per kg.







