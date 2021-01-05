Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 January, 2021, 2:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Top BB officials destroyed country’s economy for personal gains: HC

Published : Tuesday, 5 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) observed in an order that DGMs, GMs, Executive Directors and Deputy Governors of the Bangladesh Bank are harbouring financial thugs.
It is just for personal gain at the cost of destroying the motherland's economy, said the HC.
The HC bench of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar made the observation while passing an order after hearing a petition filed seeking directives to remove present Board of Directors of Bangladesh Industrial Finance Company Ltd (BIFC).
The order was passed on December 17 last year and the full text of order was released on Monday.
Tees Mart Inc, a company holding 10 per cent shares of BIFC, filed the petition in March last year also seeking HC directives for appointing an Independent Auditor to find out the total money embezzled from the BIFC by PK Halder and his cohorts in the last five years.
Barrister Omar Farouq argued for Tees Mart Inc and Barrister Hasan Azim and Barrister Mahfuzur Rahman Milon and Adv Md Saiful Islam Saif appeared for BIFC.
In the order, the HC also said, "For the case in hand, the General Managers who were in charge of overseeing the activities of the Financial Institutions from the year 2002 to date should be made answerable for causing the disaster in the Financial Sector."
 "The Governor of Bangladesh Bank shall look into the matter for the greater interest of the nation     in order to dismantle the prowess and ill-plans of the offenders, so that no further public money is purloined by the crook businessmen in collaboration with the unscrupulous Bangladesh Bank officials," the order read.
Meanwhile, the HC appointed Justice Moyeenul Islam Chowdhury, a retired judge of the High Court Division, as the Independent Director-cum Chairman of the company who shall preside over the company's board meetings and AGMs.
 It also appointed four other Independent Directors of the company. They are former secretary Shamol Kanti Ghosh, Dhaka University teacher Dr Md Jamil Sharif, ex-Vice President of ICAB Md Mahamud Hossain FCA and Md Shahadat Hussain FCA.
The court asked the Governor of the Bangladesh Bank to do the needful to give effect to the Board of Director of BIFC Ltd at his earliest convenience.
In the petition the petitioner alleged that the present Board of Directors of the BIFC led by PK Halder embezzled around Tk 5.0 billion from the BIFC and rival group alleged that retired Maj Mannan's group plundered around Tk 10.0 billion in the garb of sanctioning loans in favour of the companies exclusively owned by Mannan and his family.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US House presents bill to terminate Pak designation as Major non-NATO Ally
24 C-19 deaths, 910 cases in 24 hours
Republicans condemn ‘scheme’ to undo election for Trump
BNP’s Jan 10 demo anti-state conspiracy: Quader
Chinese billionaire Jack Ma ‘missing’
Two to die for rape, murder of  schoolgirl in Madaripur
Concern over ‘rushed’ approval for India Covid jab
Govt clears way for importers to open L/C for rice import


Latest News
Three fined for producing adulterated molasses
Govt aims to recover imports as economy accelerates over next three fiscals
Motorcyclist dies in Mymensingh road accident
Seminar on food safety held in Gazipur
20 injured as boat sinks in Meghna
Niko graft case: Indictment hearing against Khaleda deferred
Rape case against Nur: Report submission date deferred
Apex court stays HC’s four directives on bail order
‘Rusty’ Liverpool stumble again in Southampton defeat
Youth jailed in Sherpur for keeping drugs
Most Read News
Bangladesh to get vaccine from India in time: Health Minister
Hafiz-e-Quran stabbed dead in Cox’s Bazar
Kieran Powell's non-inclusion for Bangladesh tour questioned
Two to walk gallows for killing school girl after rape in Madaripur
RAB man killed in Cox’s Bazar road accident
Climate change adaptation in coastal zone
Law Minister files GD over fake FB IDs
Narayanganj Mayor Ivy files defamation case against two
24 COVID deaths, 910 cases reported in 24 hrs
BCL celebrates 73rd founding anniversary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft