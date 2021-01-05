Top BB officials destroyed country’s economy for personal gains: HC

The High Court (HC) observed in an order that DGMs, GMs, Executive Directors and Deputy Governors of the Bangladesh Bank are harbouring financial thugs.

It is just for personal gain at the cost of destroying the motherland's economy, said the HC.

The HC bench of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar made the observation while passing an order after hearing a petition filed seeking directives to remove present Board of Directors of Bangladesh Industrial Finance Company Ltd (BIFC).

The order was passed on December 17 last year and the full text of order was released on Monday.

Tees Mart Inc, a company holding 10 per cent shares of BIFC, filed the petition in March last year also seeking HC directives for appointing an Independent Auditor to find out the total money embezzled from the BIFC by PK Halder and his cohorts in the last five years.

Barrister Omar Farouq argued for Tees Mart Inc and Barrister Hasan Azim and Barrister Mahfuzur Rahman Milon and Adv Md Saiful Islam Saif appeared for BIFC.

In the order, the HC also said, "For the case in hand, the General Managers who were in charge of overseeing the activities of the Financial Institutions from the year 2002 to date should be made answerable for causing the disaster in the Financial Sector."

"The Governor of Bangladesh Bank shall look into the matter for the greater interest of the nation in order to dismantle the prowess and ill-plans of the offenders, so that no further public money is purloined by the crook businessmen in collaboration with the unscrupulous Bangladesh Bank officials," the order read.

Meanwhile, the HC appointed Justice Moyeenul Islam Chowdhury, a retired judge of the High Court Division, as the Independent Director-cum Chairman of the company who shall preside over the company's board meetings and AGMs.

It also appointed four other Independent Directors of the company. They are former secretary Shamol Kanti Ghosh, Dhaka University teacher Dr Md Jamil Sharif, ex-Vice President of ICAB Md Mahamud Hossain FCA and Md Shahadat Hussain FCA.

The court asked the Governor of the Bangladesh Bank to do the needful to give effect to the Board of Director of BIFC Ltd at his earliest convenience.

In the petition the petitioner alleged that the present Board of Directors of the BIFC led by PK Halder embezzled around Tk 5.0 billion from the BIFC and rival group alleged that retired Maj Mannan's group plundered around Tk 10.0 billion in the garb of sanctioning loans in favour of the companies exclusively owned by Mannan and his family.





