Dhaka okays Oxford vaccine

The Beximco Pharmaceuti-cals Ltd. has received formal approval from the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) to import Covid vaccine developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca.

Ayub Hossain, spokesperson of the DGDA, confirmed the information. He said there is now no obstacle from Bangladesh's side to import the vaccine.

Beximco Pharmaceuti-cals applied for the DGDA approval on Monday noon

said that the drug regulatory authority has just given a no objection certificate (NOC) to Beximco Pharma to import the vaccine from Serum Institute of India.

