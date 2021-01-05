Video
City News

Tangail AL leader Alamgir Hossen dies

Published : Tuesday, 5 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

Tangail district Awami League Publicity and Publication Secretary Alamgir Hossen Talukder died on Monday at the age of 64.
He breathed his last on Sunday evening while he was undergoing treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).
He left behind wife, two sons, a daughter and host of relatives and well wishers to mourn his death.
Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Alamgir Hossen. He prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed his deep sympathy to his bereaved family.    -BSS



