Ctg slum fire guts shanties

Published : Tuesday, 5 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 4: A fire at Jele Para slum adjacent to Beribadh under Chattaogram EPZ police station has gutted some shanties.
The fire broke out around 10: 25 pm on Sunday and burned down the shanties, said an official at the Fire Service.
Nine units of firefighters from Bangladesh Navy and other fire stations brought the blaze under control around 12: 30 am.
Locals said the fire might have originated from a stove and gutted around 50 shanties.
Newton Das, DID of the Fire Service said, on information nine units of fire service rushed to the spot and managed to douse the blaze after two hours of efforts.
The extent of loss is yet to be estimated, he said.


