

DU Professor Ahmed Kabir passes away

He breathed his last around 6:50pm on Sunday in the capital's Labaid hospital after battling cancer, Chairman of Bangla department Dr Syed Azizul Haque said.

His first Namaz-e-Janaza was held at the university's Fuller Road area around 11:30pm on Sunday.

He will be taken to his hometown in Mirshrai of Chattogram on Monday where he will be laid to eternal rest after his second Namaz-E-Janaza.

He was survived by his wife, three daughters, friends and a host of well-wishers to mourn his death. All of his three daughters are teachers of different departments of the country's premier Dhaka University.

Meanwhile, in a condolence message, Dhaka University (DU) Vice-Chancellor Dr Akhtaruzzaman expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of the late Professor.







