

Search for newer allies to address Rohingya crisis



The 25-point proposal regarding serious allegations of human rights violations by the Myanmar military and security forces in Kachin, Rakhine, Chin and Shan states of the country was discussed in the last working day of 2020 taking place on Thursday. A total of 130 countries voted against Myanmar, including 9 which previously voted in favour of Myanmar. 26 countries, including India, Bhutan, Japan, Sri Lanka, Singapore, abstained from voting. The diplomatic victory, in short, we have nine newer countries on our side.



However, 2021 is going to be another challenging year for Bangladesh to address the humanitarian crisis. Given the latest voting results, it is time for the government win powerful allies as the US and EU. Only economic sanctions cannot prevent Myanmar from doing crimes against humanity with the Rohingya Muslims and other minorities there. Additionally, the sanctions would not be enough to address the repatriation issue of the refugees.



What we felt rather confusing - in the past year some of our traditional allies beside close economic and development partners, such are - India, Japan, China, Nepal, Bhutan conveyed messages through their ambassadors that their respective countries will be standing beside Bangladesh. But in reality, the opposite has happened.



Be that as may, there is little room to remain disappointed. With the Biden administration soon assuming office, our government needs to buckle up its diplomatic approach. It has been promising to note that US vice President-elect Kamala Harris raised her voice over Kashmir issue, and together with Mr Biden she can also address the Rohingya crisis in a formal manner.



Even though a political as well as a humanitarian issue, but we must explore and open all doors of dialogue and more dialogue. Good that responding to the UNGA's 75th session voting results, our foreign minister has clearly said 'Bangladesh bears no displeasure' against the countries which abstained from voting in the UN resolution and voted against the move and termed it a 'strategic' decision.



