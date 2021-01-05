Video
Tuesday, 5 January, 2021, 2:07 PM
Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

State-owned sugar mills should be renovated

Published : Tuesday, 5 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir
The permanent closure of six state-owned sugar mills will compel the country to rely on imported sugar products and thus the market might turn unstable which is not a good sign for FMCG market based economic concept. Instead of shutting down, turning state-run sugar mills profitable by modernizing them, carrying through planned investment, and diversifying sugar products- mightily be a better decision to revive this industry. In this perspective, the real instance of Carew & Co (BD) Ltd, which has been quite successful to remain functional and profitable, could be followed.

As the authorities have announced the standing closure of state-owned six sugar mills in the country, the livelihood of thousands of farmers, workers and employees involved with those six are in peril and a sorry state. This large number of people might face many challenges and obstacles to survive if necessary alternative means of livelihood is not originated for them befittingly at the right time.

We, earnestly, appeal to the concerned quarter to ensure diversification through joint investment from home and abroad, take effective measures to eliminate graft and corruption from this industry.  We also urge to implement proper planning, enhance requisite skills, and assure quality management to confront the continuous downfall of the state owned sugar mills.
Wares Ali Khan
Narsingdi



