

Tackling student dropouts



Truly, in case of primary education student enrolment has been noticeable over some years. This has been possible for the government slopping over a thousand crore take every year on stipends for students. Not only that, many schools provide free meals that has contributed to increasing enrolment of students. But quality education is still a challenge at primary level.



According to the survey, 17.9 per cent primary students dropped out in 2019 and the dropout rate for boys was 3.5 per cent higher than that of girls. The disparity in stipends may be a reason to rise dropout among the boys as girls are getting more stipends than boys. Besides, many parents do not know yet that boys are also getting stipends in schools.



The dropout rate of primary students has been reduced to some extent over the years but it is still worrisome in regard to secondary education. According to BANBEIS report -2019, 10.34 million students were at secondary level of whom 54 per cent were females and the dropout rate was 36 per cent whereas in 2012 it was 34 per cent.



Amid the Covd-19 pandemic we waited almost a full academic year to see good days in education but still we are undergoing education catastrophe due to prolonged closures. But the initiatives of the government are noteworthy to tackle corona and the recession of education amid the pandemic. For the students of schools and colleges Sangsad TV has been broadcasting pre-recorded lessons since the pandemic.



But different research findings show that this approach has not been inclusive for learning due to some limitations. Almost half of the students studying at primary and secondary levels were left from the new trend of education.

On top of that, students who were found serious at the early time lose interest later to take lessons sitting before TV set , rather they find more interest to search their lessons from Google that may be easier for them to understand .



In fact, students from poor families, ethnic minorities and madrasa background are bearing the most brunt accelerating more dropout though we cannot say that dropout from lessons may lead to permanent dropout of studentship. But the grave concern of increasing dropout rate drastically may not be go overlooked. It is true that amid the pandemic we are witnessing the higher rates of child-labors and child marriages contributing to permanent dropout.



It is predicted from different angles that the hard- earned success in massive enrolment at primary level of education may face a drastic consequence. It is estimated that the rate of school dropout will be higher for girls of the poor families.



A recent study reveals that school dropout in Bangladesh occurs due to chronic poverty, parent's unwillingness, financial problem, school's poor infrastructure, biased social practice, lack of quality education, geographic isolation, unequal access to education, and security problems for girls.



School closures are making girls more vulnerable and scary as many of them have hardly any scopes to return school after the Covid -19 crisis. Not only they are exposed to become the victims of child marriage, many have succumbed to their fate of working as domestic servants. According to UNICEF, around 10 million students will never come back to schools due to the unprecedented Covid-19.



Again, in case of tertiary level of education, student access to education is not satisfactory and this case may be more dreading due to the ongoing education catastrophe making student community more vulnerable.



Once session jam was a constant threat at public universities in the country. This time universities are expected to be free from this malady. But the ongoing corona crisis is likely to cause session jam at many universities as exams are still left pending.



Not only that, different researches demonstrate that not more than 30% students studying at tertiary level of education have access to online education. This newly adopted trend has more challenges than its advantages leading to contributing a digital divide. A number of students attending online class are decreasing gradually as it has made many monotonous in learning causing class absenteeism which may have chance to increasing student dropout at higher education level.



A recent survey illustrates that 80% students from poor and middle class background study at universities with their own income that comes from tuitions and taking class at various couching centres.



Due to uncertain closures of their educational institutions they are staying home and find no ways to help their families engaging themselves in alternative ways such as finding jobs and doing works in informal sectors, etc. that may disrupt their academic life and there will be many who are unable to continue study again.



However, studies reveal that school dropout is negatively related to economic development in country. So, it finds no alternatives to ensure inclusive education. For this, it is very imperative for educators to monitor student performance and to know the reasons of their class absenteeism.



Based on the findings actions should be taken on immediate basis. Apart from this, along with stipends special financial assistance should be given to students victimized with corona circumstances. More importantly, the teaching method should be entertaining to curb the increasing rate of dropouts.

The writer teaches at

Prime University







