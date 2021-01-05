

Covid-19, vaccination and role of government



In the world, about 18 lakh people lost their lives and 8.5 crore infected. This silent killer snatched away more than 7.5 thousand lives in Bangladesh. It has taken away the lives of our near and dear ones as well as national and international heroes like former Health Minister Mohammad Nasim, National Professor Anisuzzaman, Professor Zamilur Reza Chowdhury, Professor Emaz Uddin Ahmed, Writer and Journalist Kamal Lohani, Barrister Rofiq-ul Haque, Attorney General Mahbube Alam, Playback King Andu Kishore, Actor Abdul Kader, etc. About 8.25 crore professionals have lost their jobs in the world. In Bangladesh many professionals have been bound to change profession due to corona attacked economic depression.



Western countries have already started to vaccinate their countrymen and its' a great news for the world humanity at this time. Britain also approved Oxford Vaccine by this time which is cheaper and can be preserved in normal freeze temperature. It has made us optimistic to get rid of the present pandemic situation. Recently, in reply to a question of the newsmen, health secretary said that, 'Bangladesh will buy first 68 million shots of vaccines under COVAX facility in subsidized price ranging from $ 1.6 to $ 2. This will be in addition to 30 million doses of the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine from the Serum Institute of India (SII) that the government expects to start reaching the country between late January and early February this year'.



Undoubtedly, its' like the light of hope at the end of the tunnel. Anticipated the success and effectiveness of vaccine will save the world humanity from horrific attack of Covid-19. It would not be exaggeration to say that, nothing alternative of vaccine as immediate remedial measure.



It is undeniable that the government has shown remarkable success to tackle the first wave of COVID-19. Health Ministry has made this impossible possible due to appropriate decision, directives and well-timed endeavours. Not only that, the three-point proposal placed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the 31st special session of the United Nations General Assembly is indeed highly commendable. She has rightly urged upon to 'ensure universal and equitable access to quality Covid-19 vaccine, transferring technology to developing countries to manufacture it locally, and providing them with financial assistance to face challenges in the wake of the pandemic'.



In this context, the PM's proposal was: 'developed countries should commit to transferring technology for the local manufacturing of vaccines in developing countries using IP rights waiver under the TRIPS Agreement should be given heed to. If we cannot get the vaccines from other countries within a short time, we should have the ability to produce them on our own. Thus such technology transfer can save thousands of lives'.



Notable that, the government planned realistically amid the first wave of COVID-19 and turned about 21 stimulus packages since March to symmetries the economic hit of the pandemic. Now for the second time to tackle the 2nd wave, the government has made a comprehensive plan to propose a stimulus package of taka 10 thousand crore to equiponderate kickback of corona. It is expected that the government would implement the package keeping the weak spots of the first package into consideration.



Bangladesh indeed met the grim challenges of global outbreak of Covid-19 successfully and kept continued the socio-economic development of the country. According to Bloomberg report, Bangladesh has secured the top position in South-Asian countries and enlisted in top 20 among the countries of the world. Vaccination is going on in different countries of the world. Widespread vaccination process makes the people of the world hopeful for the future days to come. Getting-rid-of the curse of corona virus, coming 'Falgun' will bring a real spring for all of us and world humanity will be safe and mirthful again.

Shibly Shadik, Principal, CMP

School & College, Dampara

Police Lines, Chattogram

















