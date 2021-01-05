Video
Migratory birds make Bhola chars vibrant

Published : Tuesday, 5 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

BHOLA, Jan 4: Different migratory  birds including most endangered chamuchthuto batan (spoonbill-platalea ajaja) species have arrived in different chars of the district.
From mid-November, they started coming.  They are getting adequate food as well, according to field sources.
They have come for six months. Birds' experts said, Bhola is  one of two important habitats for birds in Bangladesh. It is a very safe haven for many endangered birds of the world.
One wildlife researcher and bird watcher Samiul Mehesnin said, in 19 chars, 40,051 birds of 62 species have been found in this coastal district. Of these, 15,327 are ducks of 15 species and 12,657 beach birds of 31 species.
Besides, there have arrived some very rare birds: three chamuchthuto batan birds, one nordmann greenshank,  110 gangchasha  and 18 large noth birds.
About 3,184 birds of jourali species with black tails, 8 spot tail jourali birds, 3 Asian doucher, 257 Eurasian gulinda (curlew-numenius aquata), 12 nadia paanchil, 775 blackhead kastechara  and one morcherang bhutihas have also been identified.   
With these, most endangered birds have also come, said bird expert Inam Al Haq.
Bird watcher Anu Tarek said, the most endangered bird, chamuchthuto batan, is likely to disappear any time. It is anticipated, at present, there are only 100 pairs of this type remaining in the world. In the winter, they come in Bangladesh from Siberia; and in July-August, they go back for re-production. In the last one era, this species was seen nowhere in Indian sub-continent or South Asia. This bird stays in a team. In Domar Char and Char Shahjalal, it is staying,  he added.
Bird watcher M.A Muhit said, four types of birds - most endangered, endangered, in-endangered and distressed - are seen in Bhola chars.
He suggested that government preserve the birds' habitats considering the environment and nature of the country. Particularly, free movement of char-dwellers needs to be controlled.
He added, making law birds cannot be protected; people are to be conscious; and many don't know killing bird is an offence.
"So, on behalf of Birds Club, we are making awareness among people about protecting birds," he said.




