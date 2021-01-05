Video
Mercantile Bank donates Tk 15 lakh to Feni Heart Foundation

Published : Tuesday, 5 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Our Correspondent

Mercantile Bank Ltd. donated Tk 15 lakh to Feni National Heart Foundation Hospital & Research Institute at a function held in the office of the hospital in the town on Monday. photo: observer

FENI, Jan 4: Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) has donated Tk 15 lakh to Feni National Heart Foundation Hospital & Research Institute on Monday to help them improve their services.
MBL Director and Vice-President of the Foundation A.K.M. Shaheed Reza Shimul handed over the cheque at a function held in the office of the hospital. At that time, different branch managers of the bank were present.
The function was moderated by General Secretary of the Heart Foundation Bahar Uddin Bahar. At the programme, among others, Vice-President of the foundation A.S.M Noor Uddin Babul, ex-GS Mir Hossain Miru, Joint GS Khorshed Alam Babul and Joint Treasurer Farid Ahmad Bhuiyan were also present.


