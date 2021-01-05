Two persons found dead in two districts

Two persons were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Manikganj and Thakurgaon, in two days.

MANIKGANJ: Police recovered the body of a man from the bank of the Andharmanik Kaligonga River in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

The deceased was identified as Idris Ali, 46, son of late Mangal Ali, a resident of Char Beutha Kadamtali Village in the upazila. He was a rickshaw-puller.

Manikganj Municipality Ward No. 8 Councillor Abu Mohammad Nahid said Idris went out of his house with rickshaw on Sunday evening, but did not return home.

Later, locals spotted his body in Andharmanik area at around 12pm on Monday and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Manikganj Sadar Police Station (PS) Akbar Ali confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.

THAKURGAON: Police recovered the body of a man from a bamboo garden in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Shamsul Haque, 55, son of Hasmat Ali, a resident of Kamatpara Kaligaon Village under Shukhanpukuri Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Shamsul went out of his house on Friday noon, but did not return home.

Later, locals spotted his body at a bamboo garden in the area in the afternoon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Thakurgaon Sadar PS OC Tanvirul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that a murder case was filed in this connection.







