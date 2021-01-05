Youth stabbed to death at Ukhia

UKHIA, COX'S BAZAR, Jan 4: A young man was stabbed to death in Ukhia Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Saddam Hossain, 22, son of Amir Hossain of Dhailla Ghona Village under Raja Palang Union in the upazila. He was a Qur'an Hafez.

Local sources said one Muslim Uddin, 24, son of Abdul Wahab of the area, stabbed Saddam over a trivial matter on Saturday afternoon.

Locals rushed Saddam to Kutupalang MSF Hospital, where the on-duty physicians referred him to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

Later, he died at the CMCH on Sunday night while undergoing treatment.

A murder case was filed with Ukhia Police Station (PS) in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge of the PS Ahmed Sanzur Morshed confirmed the incident, adding that police are trying to arrest the accused.







