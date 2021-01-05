Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 January, 2021, 2:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Youth stabbed to death at Ukhia

Published : Tuesday, 5 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondent

UKHIA, COX'S BAZAR, Jan 4: A young man was stabbed to death in Ukhia Upazila of the district on Sunday night.
The deceased was identified as Saddam Hossain, 22, son of Amir Hossain of Dhailla Ghona Village under Raja Palang Union in the upazila. He was a Qur'an Hafez.
Local sources said one Muslim Uddin, 24, son of Abdul Wahab of the area, stabbed Saddam over a trivial matter on Saturday afternoon.
Locals rushed Saddam to Kutupalang MSF Hospital, where the on-duty physicians referred him to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH).
Later, he died at the CMCH on Sunday night while undergoing treatment.
A murder case was filed with Ukhia Police Station (PS) in this connection.
Officer-in-Charge of the PS Ahmed Sanzur Morshed confirmed the incident, adding that police are trying to arrest the accused.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Migratory birds make Bhola chars vibrant
Mercantile Bank donates Tk 15 lakh to Feni Heart Foundation
Two persons found dead in two districts
Youth stabbed to death at Ukhia
5 killed in road mishaps in three districts
Dumuria farmers fight against adversity to cultivate Boro
73rd founding anniv of BCL celebrated in districts
Blankets distributed among poor people


Latest News
Three fined for producing adulterated molasses
Govt aims to recover imports as economy accelerates over next three fiscals
Motorcyclist dies in Mymensingh road accident
Seminar on food safety held in Gazipur
20 injured as boat sinks in Meghna
Niko graft case: Indictment hearing against Khaleda deferred
Rape case against Nur: Report submission date deferred
Apex court stays HC’s four directives on bail order
‘Rusty’ Liverpool stumble again in Southampton defeat
Youth jailed in Sherpur for keeping drugs
Most Read News
Bangladesh to get vaccine from India in time: Health Minister
Hafiz-e-Quran stabbed dead in Cox’s Bazar
Kieran Powell's non-inclusion for Bangladesh tour questioned
Two to walk gallows for killing school girl after rape in Madaripur
RAB man killed in Cox’s Bazar road accident
Climate change adaptation in coastal zone
Law Minister files GD over fake FB IDs
Narayanganj Mayor Ivy files defamation case against two
24 COVID deaths, 910 cases reported in 24 hrs
BCL celebrates 73rd founding anniversary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft