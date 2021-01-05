5 killed in road mishaps in three districts

Five persons were killed and five others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Cox's Bazar, Pabna and Rangpur, in two days.

COX'S BAZAR: A member of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) was killed and another injured in a road accident in Ukhia Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Tariqul Islam, 33, hailed from Uttar Sarishardi area in Feni. He worked as a Lance Naik at Hoyaikong RAB Camp in Teknaf Upazila of the district.

Shahpari Highway Police In-Charge Maruf Ahmed said a Teknaf-bound truck hit a motorcycle carrying two RAB members in Palangkhali area on the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Highway of Ukhia Upazila at around 11:30am, leaving Tariqul dead on the spot and another injured.

Injured Assistant Sub-Inspector Kawsar was taken to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital.

However, police seized the truck, but its driver managed to flee the scene, the official added.

ISHWARDI, PABNA: Three persons were killed and four others injured in separate road accidents in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Khaleq, 33, and Anisur Rahman, 40, residents of Bheramara Upazila; and Mohammad Rahman, 45, of Mirpur Upazila in Kushtia District.

Police sources said a three-wheeler turned turtle on the Ishwardi-Kushtia Highway at around 9am when it was going to Ishwardi Ruppur Nuclear Power Plant from Bheramara, leaving one dead on the spot while another died on the way to Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex.

Deceased Abdul Khaleq and Anisur were the workers at the nuclear power plant in the upazila.

Four passengers of the three-wheeler also received injuries in the accident.

Meanwhile, a goods-laden truck rammed into a three-wheeler (locally known as Nosiman) in Sahapur Union on the Chilimpur-Kadimpara Grameen Road at around 11am, leaving the three-wheeler driver Mohammad Rahman seriously injured.

The injured was rushed to Pabna General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries at around 12:30pm.

Officer-in-Charge of Ishwardi Police Station (PS) Sheikh Md Nasir Uddin confirmed the incidents.

MITHAPUKUR, RANGPUR: A young man was killed in a road accident in Mithapukur Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Rakibul Islam Rakib, 23, son of Hamidul Islam, a resident of Jankinathpur Village under Latibpur Union in the upazila of the district.

Mithapukur PS Inspector (Investigation) Zakir Hossain said a brick-laden truck hit a motorcycle in Jaygir Bus Stand area on the Dhaka-Rangpur Highway in the afternoon, leaving the motorcyclist Rakib dead on the spot, the official added.







