Dumuria farmers fight against adversity to cultivate Boro



Shallow machines set up on the bank of Naimuddiner Khal to extract water from Baruna Beel in Dumuria. photo: observer

Salinity has filled the Hari River, its branch Tungi and Naimuddiner Khal (canal) in the upazila of the district. As a result, permanent water-logging has been created in about 5,000 bighas of land in beels- Katenga, Baruna, Shalatia, Tawalia and Dahakula.

To extract water from the beels, farmers are trying to cultivate paddy through irrigation by setting up 20 shallow machines in five beels.

For two/three years, farmers had been cultivating paddy by irrigating water from pockets of the beels. But at present, there is no path at individual level to pump out water from enclosure.

To remove water from the beels, farmers have found out alternative means. In cooperation with Dhamalia Union No.1, they have started together to reduce water-logging by shallow machines to cultivate Boro paddy. Tk 900 to 1,000 is being realised as toll from farmers for irrigation per bigha land.

So far, 16 shallow machines have been hired from BADC in Khulna to conduct the irrigation. The irrigated water is being dumped into the Hari River. More four machines are under setting process.

Union Member in Katenga Village Golam Azam Haldar said, he is giving Tk 9,000 for irrigating his nine bighas of land.

For the last three years, due to lack of water passing system in Katenga Beel, he has been farming paddy under alternative irrigation. Water from the beel would be passed via Tungir Khal, Beel Dakatia and Madhugram Beel through Kewratala Gate. But the canal has become filled with salinity. So, water cannot be passed through it for four years. That is why, farmers are trying to cultivate paddy with alternative irrigation.

Union Member Dibarul Islam said, every day, Tk 18,000 is being spent for five machines over Mainuddiner Gate in Baruna Beel (waterbody). To realise this money from farmers, we are hiccupping, he added.

Irrigation is being done by two machines in Katengar Beel, 5 ones in Baruna Beel, 2 in Shalatia Beel, 4 in Tawalia Beel and 3 machines in Dahakula Beel.

BM Jahurul Haq of Baruna Village said, if these beels are not developed by dredging the Hari and branch rivers, farmers' sufferings will not be reduced. Yet it is necessary to irrigate by temporary electricity-run shallow machines, he suggested. Union Chairman Rezwan Molla said, machines have been hired from BADC in Khulna at Tk 7,000 per unit. Irrigation is going on with five machines setting up over the gate of Naimuddiner Khal. Besides, to facilitate irrigation, and without government allocation, permanent drain and culvert are being constructed under Union Parishad's initiative.

Dumuria Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Mosaddek Hossain said, production of paddy cultivation in different beels of the upazila are being hampered because of permanent water-logging. Yet farmers under own initiative are passing out water by shallow machines.







