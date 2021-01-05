73rd founding anniv of BCL celebrated in districts



Rallies were brought out in Manikganj Town (L) and Porsha Upazila of Naogaon on Monday, marking the 73rd founding anniversary of Bangladesh Chhatra League. photoS: observer

The largest student organisation having a glorious heritage of struggle and success, the BCL came into being on January 4 in 1948 at the direction of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

LALMONIRHAT: The day's programme was inaugurated by hoisting the party flag in the district BCL office.

Floral wreath was placed at the monument of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Later, a cake-cutting programme and a discussion meeting were organised.

Among others, Joint Secretary of District Awami League (AL) Golam Mostofa Swapon and President of Lalmonirhat Poura AL Mofazzol Hossain were present as guests at the discussion meeting.

President of district BCL Jabed Hossain Bakkor presided over the meeting.

Later, leaders and activists of BCL distributed food items and blankets among the poor people.

PANCHAGARH: On the occasion, a tribute was paid by district BCL leaders to the mural of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

District AL General Secretary (GS) Anwar Sadat Samrat, district BCL President Aktaruzzaman Aktar, GS Maruf Raihan, Poura AL GS Humayun Kabir and other leaders and activists from upazila and Pourasabha units participated in the rally.

PIROJPUR: To mark the day, district BCL brought out a colourful rally in the town. Later, cake cutting, discussion meeting and cultural programmes were organised.

The discussion meeting was chaired by district BCL President Jahirul Islam Titu.

President of District AL AKMA Awal, GS advocate MA Hakim Hawlader, ex-president of district BCL Mujibur Rahman Kheleque, and district AL Office Secretary Sheikh Md. Feroj and other BCL leaders spoke at the discussion meeting.

















