Blankets distributed among poor people

Blankets were distributed among cold-hit poor people in two districts- Thakurgaon and Kishoreganj, in two days.

THAKURGAON: Sadar Upazila administration distributed about over 200 blankets among cold-hit destitute people in the district on Sunday.

Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Abdullah-al-Mamun distributed blankets among 70 physically-challenged students of Freed Matrichhaya School for Autistic Children in the municipality in the morning.

Later, UNO Mamun distributed blankets among cold-hit poor people in Jamalpur Union of the upazila in the afternoon. In the evening, blankets were distributed among 50 helpless families in Jagannathpur Union under Thakurgaon Municipality.

KISHOREGANJ: National Freedom Fighter Council Sadar Upazila Unit distributed about 200 blankets among the freedom fighters at the Circuit House auditorium in the district town on Saturday.

Bangladesh Supreme Court Appellate Division Judge Md Nuruzzaman was present as chief guest while former district freedom fighter commander Md Asas Ullah presided over the programme.







