1,368 destitute families to get semi-pucca houses in 2 dists

A total of 1,368 landless families in Satkhira and Kaptai Upazila of Rangamati are going to get semi-pucca houses as a gift from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of the 'Mujib Barsho'.

SATKHIRA: A total of 1,300 destitute families are going to get new houses in the district as gifts from the Prime Minister on the occasion of Mujib Barsho, official sources said.

The district administration is trying to complete the construction of these houses by March next. So far, construction of 938 houses has begun in seven upazilas of the district.

Of these, 130 houses are in Satkhira Sadar Upazila, 75 in Tala Upazila, 30 in Kalaroa Upazila, 347 in Asashuni Upazila, 29 in Debhata Upazila, 37 in Kaliganj Upazila and 290 in Shyamnagar Upazila.

By this time, two-thirds of the construction work have been completed.

On December 1, 2020, the construction work of these houses was inaugurated.

Each house of about 500 sq feet will include two rooms, a corridor, a bathroom and a kitchen. These will be disaster tolerant and will be connected with solar and lightning protection systems.

According to the guidelines of the ministry concerned, the list of beneficiaries has been made under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner (DC) SM Mostafa Kamal.

Someone who has no house and or lives in a very risky condition, will be given house. In addition, families who do not have male members or have male members but above 65 years will also be given houses. They will also get houses, who have lost their houses due to river erosion.

The project taken on the occasion of Mujib Barsho will be implemented separately, but the design of the house will be the same.

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: Houses are being built for 68 destitute families of Ujanchhari Para in Kaptai Upazila of the district.

These houses are being made under Ashrayan Project-2 on top of hill of Marma Para.

Under the second phase, the houses of Ka category are being built in Kaptai Upazila for 68 destitute families, official sources said.

As per the promise of Mujib Barsho, these are being constructed on two decimals of khas land.

Accompanied by Upazila Project Implementation Officer Abdul Hannan, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Muntasir Zahan went to Ramchhari Para in Wagga Union. He saw the progress of one under-construction house allocated for one Munni Turki. Later, he told journalists, construction of 15 houses of Ka category in five unions of Kaptai Upazila are going on rapidly.

By mid-January, recipients can start living in their houses.

Upazila Project Implementation Officer Abdul Hannan said, financed by the disaster management ministry, each of the houses under the first phase has been built.

He further said, at the first phase, 15 houses of Ka category have been completed. One of these located in Chandraghona Union, three ones in Raikhali Union, four ones in Chitmaram Union, two in Kaptai Union and fives ones in Wagga Union. These will be given to the destitute families.







