Tuesday, 5 January, 2021, 2:06 PM
5 more contract corona in 2 dists

Published : Tuesday, 5 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondents

Five more persons have contracted coronavirus in two districts- Chuadanga and Thakurgaon, in two days.  
CHUADANGA: Four more persons tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 1,647 here.
Chuadanga Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr ASM Maruf Hasan confirmed the information on Monday morning.
He said a total of 35 samples were sent to PCR lab of Kushtia Medical College Hospital and the result came in the morning where four persons were found positive for the virus.
Of the newly infected persons, three are in Sadar and one in Damurhuada upazilas.
THAKURGAON: One more person tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 1,483 here.
CS Dr Mahfuzur Rahman Sarker confirmed the information on Sunday night.
The newly-infected person is a resident of Sadar Upazila.
The sample sent to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital and Thakurgaon CDC in the last 24 hours for test came in hand on the day where one person was found positive for the virus.


