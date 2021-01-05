2 unnatural deaths in two districts

Two persons died in separate unnatural incidents in two districts- Manikganj and Jamalpur, on Sunday.

MANIKGANJ: A day-labourer died unnaturally in Singair Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Kohinur, 55, son of Akram Hossain of Kushtia District. He lived in Char Durgapur Village under Jaymantap Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Kohinur along with his co-worker was digging up a toilet in Nayapara area. At one stage, soil fell on him accidentally at around 10am, which left Kohinur dead on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge of Singair Police Station Rakibuzzaman confirmed the incident.

SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: A chemist of Jamuna Fertiliser Company Limited (JFCL) died mysteriously in Sarishabari Upazila of the district early Sunday.

Deceased Shahidul Islam, 54, hailed from Khamargaon Village in Nandail Upazila of Mymensingh, had been working in JFCL since the beginning of its foundation.

JFCL sources said Shahidul was working in his office room in the factory on Saturday night.

Later, his colleagues found him dead at dawn.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

JFCL authority claimed Shahidul was a heart patient. He died of heart attack at around 1am.

Tarakandi Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Inspector Muhammad Tariqul Islam said the body was handed over to the deceased's family members as no complaint was received.





