4 persons more die of corona in Rajshahi Division

RAJSHAHI, Jan 4: Four more persons died of coronavirus in the division on Saturday.

With this, the total fatality cases rose to 370 here.

Meanwhile, 19 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 24,536 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya confirmed the information on Sunday noon.

He said the highest 228 patients have, so far, died in Bogura while 54 died in Rajshahi.

Apart from this, 14 people died in Chapainawabganj, 25 in Naogaon, 12 in Natore, 10 in Joypurhat, 17 in Sirajganj and 10 in Pabna districts.

Among the total infected, 22,237 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus and 2,870 are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals in the division.







