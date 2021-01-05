Atrai Bailey Bridge turns deplorable



The broken bailey bridge on the Atrai River. photo: observer

The steel-made-platform of the bridge has been wrecked, according to sources. Holes have developed in several segments. The bridge has been rickety.

A hole was filled with a wood piece bearing a caution notice by one conscious person. Later, it got wiped out due to reckless biking.

The bridge has been connected with the Ahsanganj Railway Station. Every day, thousands of commuters and transports are using this bridge.

In 1995, the bridge was built over old pillars of the railway. For the bridge, business and commercial activities on both banks of the Atrai River became vibrant.

Communications became easy with Natore, Naogaon, Bogura, Rajshahi and other districts.

Due to lack of repairing, the bridge has been deplorable, and, immense suffering is being faced everyday by commuters and different modes of transports.

Expressing anger, one pedestrian Aklima Khanam said, "While walking through, we are to fear if foot gets into hole."

She was echoed by another pedestrian Arman Hossain saying, "We are to get topple in walking through this bridge. At night, the bridge area turns ghostly as there is no road light."

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md. Chhanaul Islam said, repairing will be completed quickly.







ATRAI, NAOGAON, Jan 4: The rickety condition of the Atrai Bailey Bridge over the Atrai River in the district is deteriorating further with deadly holes.The steel-made-platform of the bridge has been wrecked, according to sources. Holes have developed in several segments. The bridge has been rickety.A hole was filled with a wood piece bearing a caution notice by one conscious person. Later, it got wiped out due to reckless biking.The bridge has been connected with the Ahsanganj Railway Station. Every day, thousands of commuters and transports are using this bridge.In 1995, the bridge was built over old pillars of the railway. For the bridge, business and commercial activities on both banks of the Atrai River became vibrant.Communications became easy with Natore, Naogaon, Bogura, Rajshahi and other districts.Due to lack of repairing, the bridge has been deplorable, and, immense suffering is being faced everyday by commuters and different modes of transports.Expressing anger, one pedestrian Aklima Khanam said, "While walking through, we are to fear if foot gets into hole."She was echoed by another pedestrian Arman Hossain saying, "We are to get topple in walking through this bridge. At night, the bridge area turns ghostly as there is no road light."Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md. Chhanaul Islam said, repairing will be completed quickly.