Tuesday, 5 January, 2021, 2:05 PM
15 killed in Syria road attack

Published : Tuesday, 5 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

BEIRUT, Jan 4: Gunmen killed at least 15 people in Syria, mostly government soldiers travelling on a bus, in the second such road ambush in recent days, a war monitor said on Monday.
The attack late Sunday resulted in the deaths of eight soldiers, four allied fighters and three civilians, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, updating an earlier toll.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but the monitor said the Islamic State jihadist group was to blame.
Another 15 people were wounded, with cars and fuel tankers also attacked, in the Wadi al-Azib area of Hama province.    -AFP


