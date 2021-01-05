Video
Tuesday, 5 January, 2021
Dialogue only after Imran’s resignation: Bilawal Bhutto

Published : Tuesday, 5 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday asserted that the option of dialogue at the national level will only be possible after the incumbent premier Imran Khan steps down from his post.
"Once the incumbent anti-people and illegitimate puppet prime minister steps down, this will pave the way for such a dialogue," he told a press conference.
Bhutto-Zardari was on a visit to Thatta to offer his condolences to the family of the late Aijaz Ali Shah Sheerazi, a former adviser to the Sindh chief minister.
He said the only platform for a national dialogue would be the parliament, but before any such dialogue, the Prime Minister has to resign so that a political solution on issues faced by the people can be chalked out.
Lambasting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for its poor performance, the PPP chairman said every segment of society, including farmers, labourers and small traders were fed up of it.
"People are unable to send their children to schools and buy them essentially required commodities, medicines etc due to inflation and unemployment," he said.
Bhutto-Zardari further argued that Imran Khan could not even provide relief to workers by increasing their salaries nor could it raise the pension of retired people, while tariffs on electricity and gas continued to build up. He also said the premier has pushed Pakistan's economy in shambles with its growth rate fallen below those of Bangladesh and Afghanistan.    -DAWN


