Deadlock continues as farmers, India govt stick to their demands

NEW DELHI, Jan 4: The seventh round of talks between the Centre and the protesting farmers today yielded no results as both sides remained firm on their demands. The two key issues that were discussed are the repeal of the three agriculture laws and giving legal status to the minimum support price guarantee in the next round of talks.

The farmers, camping out at the Delhi borders amid the bitter cold and rains, have warned that they will hold a tractor rally on Republic Day if their demands are not met.

In the last round of meetings, the Centre said the two sides had come to an understanding on two of the four demands of the farmers - withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill and the penal provisions for stubble burning in the Air Quality Commission Ordinance.

But the deadlock has persisted over the repeal of the three farm laws passed in September that had the farmers up in arms. -HT







