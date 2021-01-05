Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 January, 2021, 2:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Deadlock continues as farmers, India govt stick to their demands

Published : Tuesday, 5 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

NEW DELHI, Jan 4: The seventh round of talks between the Centre and the protesting farmers today yielded no results as both sides remained firm on their demands. The two key issues that were discussed are the repeal of the three agriculture laws and giving legal status to the minimum support price guarantee in the next round of talks.
The farmers, camping out at the Delhi borders amid the bitter cold and rains, have warned that they will hold a tractor rally on Republic Day if their demands are not met.
In the last round of meetings, the Centre said the two sides had come to an understanding on two of the four demands of the farmers - withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill and the penal provisions for stubble burning in the Air Quality Commission Ordinance.
But the deadlock has persisted over the repeal of the three farm laws passed in September that had the farmers up in arms.    -HT


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
South Korea population falls
15 killed in Syria road attack
Japan PM for greater emergency
Dialogue only after Imran’s resignation: Bilawal Bhutto
Deadlock continues as farmers, India govt stick to their demands
UK blocks extraditing Assange to US, citing suicide risk
Pelosi narrowly reelected speaker, faces difficult 2yrs
Military must stay out of US polls: Ex-Pentagon chiefs


Latest News
Three fined for producing adulterated molasses
Govt aims to recover imports as economy accelerates over next three fiscals
Motorcyclist dies in Mymensingh road accident
Seminar on food safety held in Gazipur
20 injured as boat sinks in Meghna
Niko graft case: Indictment hearing against Khaleda deferred
Rape case against Nur: Report submission date deferred
Apex court stays HC’s four directives on bail order
‘Rusty’ Liverpool stumble again in Southampton defeat
Youth jailed in Sherpur for keeping drugs
Most Read News
Bangladesh to get vaccine from India in time: Health Minister
Hafiz-e-Quran stabbed dead in Cox’s Bazar
Kieran Powell's non-inclusion for Bangladesh tour questioned
Two to walk gallows for killing school girl after rape in Madaripur
RAB man killed in Cox’s Bazar road accident
Climate change adaptation in coastal zone
Law Minister files GD over fake FB IDs
Narayanganj Mayor Ivy files defamation case against two
24 COVID deaths, 910 cases reported in 24 hrs
BCL celebrates 73rd founding anniversary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft