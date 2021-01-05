Video
Tuesday, 5 January, 2021
Foreign News

Pelosi narrowly reelected speaker, faces difficult 2yrs

Published : Tuesday, 5 January, 2021

WASHINGTON, Jan 4: Nancy Pelosi, the only woman to serve as US Speaker of the House, was narrowly re-elected to the position on Sunday in a deeply divided new Congress that convened in the final weeks of Donald Trump's presidency.
Pelosi, 80, faced a scare when five fellow Democrats defected and voted "present" or for someone else during the floor vote. But the woman who is third in line to the presidency secured her fourth -- and perhaps final -- non-consecutive term as House speaker by earning 216 votes versus 209 for Republican leader Kevin McCarthy.
In a symbolic gesture beginning the 117th Congress, McCarthy formally handed the speaker's gavel over to Pelosi, who raised it in triumph as Democrats cheered and applauded.
"We begin the new Congress during a time of extraordinary difficulty," Pelosi told the chamber, noting the toll of 350,000 dead and 20 million infected by Covid-19. "Our most urgent priority will continue to be defeating the coronavirus," a masked Pelosi said. "And defeat it, we will."
The vote took hours, as lawmakers were required to vote in groups of several dozen due to social distancing rules imposed during the coronavirus pandemic. Pelosi has been Trump's chief nemesis in Congress, and the two clashed bitterly over the past two years, particularly as she leveled impeachment charges against the president.    -AFP


