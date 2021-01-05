Video
Tuesday, 5 January, 2021, 2:05 PM
Home Foreign News

Iran Guards seize South Korean-flagged tanker

US aircraft carrier to stay in Gulf: Pentagon

Published : Tuesday, 5 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM

TEHRAN, Jan 4: Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Monday it had seized a South Korean-flagged tanker in Gulf waters for breaking "maritime environmental laws".
"A ship owned by South Korea was seized by our force's (navy) this morning," the Guards said on its website Sepahnews. "This tanker was headed from Saudi Arabia's Al Jubail port and was seized due to the repeated infringement of maritime environmental laws," it added.
It identified the ship as the South Korean-flagged Hankuk Chemi, which it said was carrying 7,200 tonnes of "oil chemical products."
News of the seizure comes amid renewed regional tensions particularly as Iran marks the first anniversary of the assassination of its revered commander Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike in January 2020.
Tehran on Monday also announced it had started the process to enrich uranium to 20 percent purity at its underground Fordow facility, state media reported, in a move which drew swift international concern.
Meanwhile, The US reversed a decision to bring an aircraft carrier home from the Gulf on Sunday, with the Pentagon saying that due to "recent threats" by Iran the USS Nimitz would stay in position.
The Nimitz has been patrolling Gulf waters since late November, but in a statement issued on December 31, acting US defence secretary Christopher C. Miller ordered the vessel to "transit directly home to complete a nearly 10-month deployment."
The New York Times, quoting US officials, said this move was part of a "de-escalatory" signal to Tehran to avoid a conflict in President Donald Trump's last days in office.    -AFP


