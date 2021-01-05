Video
UK’s Brexit plans face test as first working week of 2021 begins

Published : Tuesday, 5 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

DOVER, Jan 4: Britain faced on Monday a true test of its post-Brexit preparations as lorries began making Channel crossings on the first working day since it left the EU's single market and customs union.
Britain made the landmark change late Thursday but, with light holiday season traffic, there was little sign of long-feared disruption, as border officials began implementing new customs systems after decades of frictionless trade with the European Union.
It was a similar story early Monday, when larger numbers of lorries began making continental crossings, in particular from Dover in southeast England, Europe's busiest port for roll-on, roll-off freight.
An AFP correspondent at the ferry hub, which handled 2.4 million heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) in 2019 but saw that fall 14 percent in the first three months of last year, reported light traffic with no visible delays.
A spokesperson for the port in Dover said: "Traffic has continued to flow smoothly through the port since the Brexit transition was implemented on 31st January."
However, figures showed a big drop-off in HGVs in recent days, with 2,237 lorries passing through Dover on December 31, compared with just 673 on New Year's Day and 914 on Sunday.
It remains to be seen whether the UK's contingency planning for life outside the EU can cope when loads return to usual levels.
EU-bound lorry drivers must now carry a host of new paperwork, and those using Dover must get a Kent Access Permit prior to setting off to show that all documentation has been completed.
Cameras will identify any trucks without the permit, and drivers face fines of up to £300 ($410, 334 euros) for entering the county without one -- although it appeared not everyone understood the new rules.
"Some people are worried because of the new documents needed (for UK exports)," Romanian trucker Alexandru Mareci, one of the first to make the journey after the new rules kicked in, said.    -AFP


