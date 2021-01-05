Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 January, 2021, 2:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

England's Moeen tests positive for Covid-19 in Sri Lanka

Published : Tuesday, 5 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

HAMBANTOTA, JAN 4: England all-rounder Moeen Ali tested positive for Covid-19 in Sri Lanka after the team's arrival on the island, the country's cricket board said Monday.
The tourists, led by Joe Root, arrived in Sri Lanka on Sunday as airport officials in hazmat suits sprayed the team with disinfectant before being tested.
"Ali will now observe a period of 10 days self-isolation, in accordance with the Sri Lanka Government's protocol on quarantine," the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement.
"Chris Woakes has been deemed as a possible close contact, and he will observe a period of self-isolation and further testing."
Moeen is part of an 18-man England squad, with seven additional reserve players, in Sri Lanka for a two-Test series in Galle starting January 14.
The rest of the players will be tested for a second time on Tuesday morning and the team will train for the first time on Wednesday, the statement added.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lampard braced for Chelsea 'pain' after ManC masterclass
Ronaldo double lifts Juventus
Barca triumph as Messi makes 500th Liga appearance
England's Moeen tests positive for Covid-19 in Sri Lanka
Classic Williamson ton swings momentum New Zealand's way
India cricketers test negative after bubble 'breach'
Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya didn't breach NSW protocol
Mashrafe not in WC 2023 plan says Nannu


Latest News
Three fined for producing adulterated molasses
Govt aims to recover imports as economy accelerates over next three fiscals
Motorcyclist dies in Mymensingh road accident
Seminar on food safety held in Gazipur
20 injured as boat sinks in Meghna
Niko graft case: Indictment hearing against Khaleda deferred
Rape case against Nur: Report submission date deferred
Apex court stays HC’s four directives on bail order
‘Rusty’ Liverpool stumble again in Southampton defeat
Youth jailed in Sherpur for keeping drugs
Most Read News
Bangladesh to get vaccine from India in time: Health Minister
Hafiz-e-Quran stabbed dead in Cox’s Bazar
Kieran Powell's non-inclusion for Bangladesh tour questioned
Two to walk gallows for killing school girl after rape in Madaripur
RAB man killed in Cox’s Bazar road accident
Climate change adaptation in coastal zone
Narayanganj Mayor Ivy files defamation case against two
Law Minister files GD over fake FB IDs
24 COVID deaths, 910 cases reported in 24 hrs
BCL celebrates 73rd founding anniversary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft