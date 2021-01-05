Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 January, 2021, 2:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Classic Williamson ton swings momentum New Zealand's way

Published : Tuesday, 5 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

CHRISTCHURCH, JAN 4: A classic century by Kane Williamson in an unbroken 215-run stand with Henry Nicholls hauled New Zealand into a strong position at 286 for three at stumps on day two of the second Test against Pakistan on Monday.
New Zealand, having recovered from 71 for three in Christchurch, ended the day trailing Pakistan's first innings 297 by just 11 runs with seven wickets in hand.
Williamson, newly installed as the world's number one Test batsman, was unbeaten on 112, his 24th century, with Nicholls on 89.
Even when New Zealand were in trouble there was a sense in the side that Williamson would save them.
"When you know you've got someone like Kane Williamson there you know you've got a pretty strong rock to change the tide of an innings," said New Zealand batting coach Luke Ronchi, adding that Williamson had  put New Zealand in a "fantastic" situation.
"It's him being him out there, it's his own little world. He's one of those players that make the game look really ease yet other people seem to find it not so easy.
"It's brilliant to watch. When he does get to a score of 100 it's just another run to him."
It was Williamson's third century in as many Tests in the past month, although fortune was on his side.
Late in the day, he was dropped twice and survived a run out when the bail had only partially dislodged in the split second it took to get his bat across the crease.
Pakistan, without a win in 10 away Tests since 2018, would have felt their luck was changing when New Zealand slumped from 52 without loss to 71 for three when Ross Taylor departed in the fifth over after lunch.
It could have been 74 for four when Nicholls was given out early, caught behind for three, only for the dismissal to be reversed by the TV umpire who detected Shaheen Afridi's delivery was a no ball.
With New Zealand in trouble, Williamson was all patience as he took 70 deliveries to reach 20, but he then put his foot down.
The next 30 runs came off 35 balls to reach 50 and he took just 35 balls to race from 50 to 100.
"It's very difficult to get his wicket," said Pakistan quick bowler Mohammad Abbas.
"We had some plans against him but he's a world-class player. He took his time and when he settled at the crease he got some runs," Abbas added.
"We bowled well early but after tea some catches were dropped and that's why we're struggling."
New Zealand started their innings on a positive note with openers Tom Latham and Tom Blundell sharing a 52-run stand.
The pitch, although drying, continued to offer the bounce and movement which New Zealand exploited on day one, but with Latham and Blundell taking guard well in front of the crease the Pakistan bowlers were forced to adjust their lines.
The breakthrough came when Faheem Ashraf had a ball jag back sharply and rap Blundell's pads.
In the following over, Afridi found the edge of Latham's bat with the ball flying to Shan Masood who spilled the catch at second slip only for his blushes to be spared by the quick reflexes of Haris Sohail who grasped the rebound from first slip.
It was a period when the Pakistan quicks, having found a good line and length, had New Zealand in a vice-like grip.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lampard braced for Chelsea 'pain' after ManC masterclass
Ronaldo double lifts Juventus
Barca triumph as Messi makes 500th Liga appearance
England's Moeen tests positive for Covid-19 in Sri Lanka
Classic Williamson ton swings momentum New Zealand's way
India cricketers test negative after bubble 'breach'
Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya didn't breach NSW protocol
Mashrafe not in WC 2023 plan says Nannu


Latest News
Three fined for producing adulterated molasses
Govt aims to recover imports as economy accelerates over next three fiscals
Motorcyclist dies in Mymensingh road accident
Seminar on food safety held in Gazipur
20 injured as boat sinks in Meghna
Niko graft case: Indictment hearing against Khaleda deferred
Rape case against Nur: Report submission date deferred
Apex court stays HC’s four directives on bail order
‘Rusty’ Liverpool stumble again in Southampton defeat
Youth jailed in Sherpur for keeping drugs
Most Read News
Bangladesh to get vaccine from India in time: Health Minister
Hafiz-e-Quran stabbed dead in Cox’s Bazar
Kieran Powell's non-inclusion for Bangladesh tour questioned
Two to walk gallows for killing school girl after rape in Madaripur
RAB man killed in Cox’s Bazar road accident
Climate change adaptation in coastal zone
Narayanganj Mayor Ivy files defamation case against two
Law Minister files GD over fake FB IDs
24 COVID deaths, 910 cases reported in 24 hrs
BCL celebrates 73rd founding anniversary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft