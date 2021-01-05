

Mashrafe not in WC 2023 plan says Nannu

"It was tough job to exclude him," said Chief Selector Mihajul Abedin Nannu to journalist on Monday afternoon at BCB premises after announcing the squad. "We always have honour to him. He gave many things to the country. But we should accept the reality and look forward. According to our plan for World Cup 2023, team management reciprocally had taken the decision," he rationalised.

Lefty speedster Shoriful Islam got his maiden international call, who had been brilliant in Under-19 World Cup and showed his maturity in the just late Bangabandhu T20 Cup. The youngster is considered as shadow of Mustafizur Rahman, has been picked as the alternative of Mashrafe.

"The player, who will replace him in the squad, has great chance to flourish himself. We have to make a player here," Nannu clarified.

Mashrafe, 36, stepped down as the captain of Bangladesh ODI on March 6 winning home series against Zimbabwe 3-0. He quit playing Test matches in 2009 while announced his retirement from T20i format in 2017.

He led Bangladesh in 87 ODIs and came out victorious 47 times. He also captained Tigers in 28 T20i matches, of which they won 10 times. Bangladesh played one Test under him, which they won.

Mash missed the BCB President Cup and majority of matches of Bangabandhu T20 Cup for fitness concern, who scalped seven wickets playing last four matches of the event with his first ever five-wicket haul in 20-over cricket. So it was assumed that he will be considered for the forthcoming home series. But Chief Selector informed that the decision was taken mutually. He said, "I had discussion with Mashrafe and we had a good conversation".

As a pacer, Mashrafe bears a rich stat of 270 ODI wickets from 220 matches with best bowling figure of six for 26. He also has 78 Test wickets from 36 matches, who also have 42 T20i wickets next to his name.

BCB Selector Habibul Bashar also acknowledged the contribution of Narail Express and said, "I must not compare anyone with Mashrafe. He is always our iconic player".

"He is still good, I think. But after just one day things will be tough for him and it's the reality," he backed up their decision.

With the exclusion of Mashrafe, one of the fantastic five has fallen off. Mahmudullah, Shakib, Tamim and Mushfiq are also at the closer end of their career. BCB has a plan to make the successor of them. "We've to make alternatives of our top five players. It's not wise to include all options together and we'll do it one after another," he divulged the future plan.







