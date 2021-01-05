Mashrafe axed, Shakib integrated in Tigers squad

BCB announced a 24-member ODI team sans Mashrafe Bin Mortaza and 20-member Test squad without Mahmudullah Riyad. Shakib Al Hasan regained call for both red and white ball games after lifting ban on him.

Speedster Shoriful Islam and Hasan Mahmud, spinning all-rounders Nasum Ahmed and Sheikh Mahadi Hasan along with hard hitting batsman Parvez Emon got their maiden calls. Uncapped Yasir Ali Rabbi, who was in the squad against Sri Lanka in 2019, retained his spot.

Mahmudullah, the finisher, is absent in Test squad, who was also not considered for Test team that visited Pakistan last year. Hasan Mahmud and Yasir Ali Rabbi are the fresh bloods for longer version international affair.

Players' will enter in bio-secure bubble on January 7 after being tested negative for Covid-19 and the camp for the home series will commence on January 10, the day of arrival of the guests. During camp, 24 players will play couple of intra-squad practice matches before announcing the final squad on January 17.

The ODI series is scheduled to kick start on January 20. The following one-dayers are slated for January 22 and January 25. Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Staidum, Mirpur will host initial two white ball matches and the ultimate 50-over clash will be held at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

ZACS also picked as the venue for the 1st longer version game of the two-match series between February 03 and 07. The ultimate battle of the tour will be staged in Dhaka from February 11 to February 15.



Preliminary Squad

for ODI Series

Tamim Iqbal Khan (Captain), Taskin Ahmed, Shakib Al Hasan, Al Amin Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shoriful Islam, Mushfiqur Rahim, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Mithun, Mohammad Saifuddin, Liton Das, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Taijul Islam, Mosaddek Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Soumya Sarkar, Parvez Hossain Emon, Yasir Ali Rabbi, Mahadi Hasan, Naim Sheikh and Rubel Hossain



Preliminary Squad

for Test Series

Momimul Haque ( Captain), Taskin Ahmed, Tamim Iqbal, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Shakib Al Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mustafizur Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Mohammad Mithun, Taijul Islam, Liton Das, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Yasir Ali Rabbi, Shadman Islam, Saif Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi and Ebadot Hossain.









