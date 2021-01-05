HC questions legality of exam results

The High Court (HC) on Monday questioned the legality of the written test results of Alternative Medical Care (AMC) of the Directorate of Health Services for appointing several posts over the irregularities.

In response to a writ petition, the court recently issued a rule asking the government and the DGHS to explain in four weeks why the publication of written test results should not be declared illegal.

The HC bench of Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice Md Mahmud Hasan Talukdar issued the rule following a writ petition filed collectively by Md Zahangir Alam and 19 other candidates deprived of AMC's MCQ examination due to irregularities.

Lawyers Mohammad Kamruzzaman Al Ansari appeared for the writ petitioners while Deputy Attorney General Bipul Bagmar represented the State.

Writ petitioners' lawyer Mohammad Kamruzzaman Al Ansari said his clients had appeared at the written exams held on October 31 in 2020 for the different posts.

But they could not pass due to the selection process's irregularities as some corrupt officials were involved.

The AMC allowed some candidates who had no relevant qualifications at the time of the exam. Some AMC officials took bribes to pass the ineligible ones, adding that the HC issued the rule considering this ground.