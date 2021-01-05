Bay Terminal of CTG Port awaits PM’s decision

The Bay Terminal, the biggest project of the country's prime sea port of Chattogram is awaiting the final decision of the Prime Minister.

A meeting of the ministries concerned with the Prime Minister in the chair by the end of the current month will take the final decision on the project of the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA).

A source in the CPA said the Prime Minister would take the final decision on the project by February this year.

As per the decision of the Prime Minister, the appointment of the consultant for the construction and the operator will be finalized.

The Prime Minister will finalize the modus operandi of the construction and the operation of the Terminal. After that the implementation of the Bay Terminal will be expedited.

Meanwhile, a high-powered meeting was held at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on January 3 with The Prime Minister's Adviser Salman F Rahman in the chair.

The meeting was attended by the Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan, State Minister for Shipping Khaled Mahmud Chowdhury, Senior officials of PPP Authority and Chattogram Port Authority (CPA).

The meeting had a threadbare discussion on the project as well as the connectivity of the Bay Terminal with the Railway network.

Several foreign firms have already shown interest in the construction and operation of the project under PPP system.

Of them, the Port of Singapore Authority (PSA) and the Red Sea Gateway Terminal of Saudi Arabia have already submitted their proposals as BOT (Build, Operate and Transfer) method under Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis.

Meanwhile, the CPA has selected a consultant for conducting a feasibility study for the construction of the proposed Bay Terminal.

CPA sources said, 'Sellhorn' of Germany has been selected by the Board. This proposal has been sent to the Ministry of Shipping for approval.

With the approval of the Ministry, Sellhorn is expected to be appointed as the consultant. Then the CPA will finally approve the appointment of the firm as a consultant for the Bay terminal.

The appointed consulting firm will conduct a feasibility study on the construction of Bay Terminal.









