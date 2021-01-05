Video
Six held over inclusion of Rohingyas in voter list

Published : Tuesday, 5 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

Police have arrested six people on charge of assisting Rohingyas in getting included in the voter list, in Naikhangchhari upazila of Bandarban.
The arrestees are: Mahiuddin Chowdhury (28), Absar Kamal (42), Hamid Hossain (27), Mohammad Rashid (26), Nur Alam (25) and Ali Hossain (30).
The arrests were made during raids in different areas of the upazila on Sunday. Naikhangchhari Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Alamgir Hossain said that a case was filed against 33 people in connection with inclusion of Rohingyas in the voter list on December 31.
The arrestees are among the 33 accused and drives are on to arrest the other accused, the police official said.     -Agencies


