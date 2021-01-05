PK Halder’s cousin Shankha Bepary held, remanded

A Dhaka court on Monday placed Shankha Bepary, a cousin of former managing director of NRB Global Bank Proshanta Kumar Halder alias PK Halder on a three-day remand in a case filed for amassing illegal wealth worth around Tk 274 crore.

Judge KM Imrul Kayes of Dhaka Senior Special Court passed the order after ACC Deputy Director (DD) Md Salauddin, also the investigation officer (IO) of the case, produced him before the court with a prayer for a three-day remand said PP Jahangir Hossain Mahmud.

A team of ACC arrested Shankha Bepary from Segunbagicha area on Monday morning.

In the remand plea, the IO said accused Shankha was involved in misappropriating money with PK Halder. He should be quizzed under ACC custody, the IO added.

On January 8, the anti-graft body filed a case against PK Halder for amassing illegal wealth of around Tk274 crore.

On December 29, A Dhaka Court ordered attachment of two Dhanmandi flats and around six acres of land of PK Halder. The anti-graft body on January 8 filed a case against Halder for amassing illegal wealth of around Tk 274 crore.

PK Halder is an accused of embezzling Tk 1500 crore from International Leasing and Financial Services Ltd. He has allegedly embezzled Tk 3,500 crore from different financial agencies.







