Eviction drive of DNCC on

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) on Monday evicted an unauthorized three-storey building and other structures from Ibrahimpur Canal while Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) removed 94 tonnes of waste from the Panthapath Box Culvert.

Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA) Managing Director (MD) Taqsem A Khan on Monday at a press briefing claimed that in 1988 the government gave the drainage responsibility to Dhaka WASA through a wrong notification.

During the cleaning and eviction drives Mayor Atiqul Islam said, "After getting the responsibility of the canal from the WASA, we started to evict the illegal occupants of the canal. No matter how influential the canal grabbers are they will not be spared," he added.

Mentioning that all unauthorized multi-storey buildings along the canal will be demolished DNCC Mayor said, "According to the CS survey map, the illegal structures alongside canals will be demolished from all the canals around DNCC area and walkways and cycle lanes will be built on the both side of the canals."

During the second day of DNCC Waste removal programme 16 tonnes of waste were removed manually from two drainage pits of Panthakunjo Park during the day and 78 tonnes of waste from the remaining three drainage pits of Panthapunjh at night.

A total of 94 tonnes of waste were removed from five drainage pits of the Panthapath box culvert.

About 80 workers of the waste management department of DSCC are participating in the waste removal and demarcation activities of the canals.

On the other hand, Dhaka WASA MD Taqsem said in a press conference at WASA Bhaban that "Dhaka WASA was given this responsibility by the Department of Public Health Engineering through a notification in 1986. According to the circular, it was decided to hand over the responsibility to the city corporation. But this responsibility was given to Dhaka WASA through a wrong notification."

WASA MD further said "Dhaka WASA was never responsible for removing rain water. WASA does not perform this responsibility in other cities of the country either. The concerned city corporation is fulfilling the responsibility."

"Dhaka WASA is one of the best water supply and sewerage authority in South Asia and role model for the world," said Taqsem A Khan.

Water Supply authorities from different countries of the world are coming to Dhaka WASA for research, he said.









