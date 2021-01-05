HC refuses to grant bail to Faridpur brothers

The High Court (HC) on Monday refused to grant bail to suspended Faridpur town unit Awami League general secretary Sajjad Hossain alias Barkat and his brother Imtiaz Hasan Rubel in a case filed over laundering Tk 2,000 crore.

The court, however, issued a rule asking the government and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to explain in two weeks why the two brothers should not be granted bail in the case.

The virtual HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Ahmed Sohel issued the rule after hearing a petition filed by Barkat and Rubel, seeking bail in the case.

Lawyer Kamrul Alam Kamal appeared for the duo, lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan stood for the ACC while Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the State.

On June 26 in 2020, CID inspector SM Miraj Al Mahmud filed the money laundering case with Kafrul Police Station in the capital accusing Barkat and Rubel of laundering Tk 2,000 crore.

According to the case statement, the duo amassed a huge amount of wealth after they won contracts from various government departments in the district, including LGED, BRTA, and Roads and Highways, through manipulation since 2010.

In October, a Dhaka court ordered to freeze 88 bank accounts of five people, including Barkat and Rubel. The three other bank account holders are-Barkat's wife Afroz Akter Parvin, Rubel's wife Soheli Imroz Punom, and Abdus Sadeq Mukul.

