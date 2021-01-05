Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 January, 2021, 2:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Tk 2,000 laundering

HC refuses to grant bail to Faridpur brothers

Published : Tuesday, 5 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Monday refused to grant bail to suspended Faridpur town unit Awami League general secretary Sajjad Hossain alias Barkat and his brother Imtiaz Hasan Rubel in a case filed over laundering Tk 2,000 crore.
The court, however, issued a rule asking the government and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to explain in two weeks why the two brothers should not be granted bail in the case.
The virtual HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Ahmed Sohel issued the rule after hearing a petition filed by Barkat and Rubel, seeking bail in the case.
Lawyer Kamrul Alam Kamal appeared for the duo, lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan stood for the ACC while Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the State.
On June 26 in 2020, CID inspector SM Miraj Al Mahmud filed the money laundering case with Kafrul Police Station in the capital accusing Barkat and Rubel of laundering Tk 2,000 crore.
According to the case statement, the duo amassed a huge amount of wealth after they won contracts from various government departments in the district, including LGED, BRTA, and Roads and Highways, through manipulation since 2010.
In October, a Dhaka court ordered to freeze 88 bank accounts of five people, including Barkat and Rubel. The three other bank account holders are-Barkat's wife Afroz Akter Parvin, Rubel's wife Soheli Imroz Punom, and Abdus Sadeq Mukul.
Police arrested the two brothers on June 7 last year.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC questions legality of exam results
Bay Terminal of CTG Port awaits PM’s decision
Six held over inclusion of Rohingyas in voter list
PK Halder’s cousin Shankha Bepary held, remanded
Eviction drive of DNCC on
HC refuses to grant bail to Faridpur brothers
NCC Mayor Ivy files case against two AL leaders under DSA
2 more depose against former DIG Mizan


Latest News
Three fined for producing adulterated molasses
Govt aims to recover imports as economy accelerates over next three fiscals
Motorcyclist dies in Mymensingh road accident
Seminar on food safety held in Gazipur
20 injured as boat sinks in Meghna
Niko graft case: Indictment hearing against Khaleda deferred
Rape case against Nur: Report submission date deferred
Apex court stays HC’s four directives on bail order
‘Rusty’ Liverpool stumble again in Southampton defeat
Youth jailed in Sherpur for keeping drugs
Most Read News
Bangladesh to get vaccine from India in time: Health Minister
Hafiz-e-Quran stabbed dead in Cox’s Bazar
Kieran Powell's non-inclusion for Bangladesh tour questioned
Two to walk gallows for killing school girl after rape in Madaripur
RAB man killed in Cox’s Bazar road accident
Climate change adaptation in coastal zone
Narayanganj Mayor Ivy files defamation case against two
Law Minister files GD over fake FB IDs
24 COVID deaths, 910 cases reported in 24 hrs
BCL celebrates 73rd founding anniversary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft