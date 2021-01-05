NCC Mayor Ivy files case against two AL leaders under DSA

Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) Mayor Selina Hayat Ivy filed a case under the Digital Security Act (DSA) with the Cyber Tribunal in Dhaka on Monday against two Narayanganj Awami League leaders for making derogatory comments on her in youtube channel.

After recording statement of the complainant, Mayor Ivy, Judge Mohammad Ash-Shams Jaglul Hossain, of the Cyber Tribunal ordered the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to submit a report by February 8 to the Tribunal after investigation on the allegation.

Those who have been made accused in the case are city Awami League general secretary Adv Khokon Shaha and city leader Pradip Das, said Tribunal PP Nazrul Islam Shamim.

According to the complainant's petition, a youtube channel owned by accused Pradip Das named 'Hindhu Lives Matter' uploaded a video where Khokan Shaha made some derogatory comments on NCC Mayor Ivy Rahman on November 23 and December 1 respectively.







