India plans seaplane service on Delhi's Yamuna riverfront

NEW DELHI, Jan 4: You could soon be boarding a seaplane from the Yamuna riverfront to Ayodhya or from Mumbai to Shirdi for a pilgrimage, if the government has its way. The shipping and waterways ministry has issued an expression of interest (EoI) for the Sagarmala Seaplane Service (SSPS) for having this service to connect several places like - Delhi's Yamuna riverfront and Ayodhya, Tehri, Srinagar (Uttarakhand) and Chandigarh; Mumbai to Shirdi, Lonavala and Ganpatipule; Surat to Dwarka, Mandvi and Kandla; and within the archipelagos of Andaman and Nicobar and Laskhadweep.

SpiceJet's subsidiary, Spice Shuttle, uses a 15-seater Twin Otter 300 aircraft that has been wet-leased from Maldivian Aero, Maldives' national airline. SpiceJet has won 18 seaplane routes under UDAN.














