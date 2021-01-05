Withdrawal of tax on bidi products demanded

Hundreds of workers have formed a human chain to protest against tax hiking on bidi from the current fiscal Year 2020-21 which already has affected the livelihood of several lakh ultra-poor workers, traders and cultivators amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has hiked the tax on bidi influenced by a vested quarters of cigarette companies to ruin the country's long traditional tobacco farming, producing trading, alleged a press release.

Speakers said this in a human-chain organized by Bogura Bidi Sramik and Karmochari Oikkyo Union held at in front of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) district office on Monday.

They have placed some seven demands, including withdrawal of recently hiked of tax Tk 4 per cent in each packet of bidi, removal of 10 per cent advanced income tax on bidi, declare the bidi as the cottage industry and ensuring six days working facilities in a week for the workers in the factories.

The demonstrators also sent a memorandum with the demands to the NBR Chairman through Tax Commissioner of the Bogura Divisional Office to take the necessary steps in the in this connection.

Citing that there was no tax on bidi during the regime of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and the Premiere's previous instruction to reduce tax on bidi industry for fiscal year 2009-10 as the livelihood of workers, traders and cultivators run smoothly, Bangladesh Bidi Workers Federation's Central President MK Bangali said, the NBR ignoring the instructions, influenced by the vested quarters of cigarette companies, have increased 4 per cent tax in each packet of bidi from the beginning of the current fiscal year while the multinational cigarette compamies hiked only two per cent tax in each packet of low and medium level cigarettes that clear the conspiracy against the bidi industry, speakers said.

Following the hiking tax on bidi, maximum owners and producers have closed their factories that snatching the livelihood of several lakh workers and small traders, they said.

Bangladesh Bidi Workers Federation's (BBWF) Executive President Amin Uddin BSs, General Secretary Abdur Rahman, Publication Secretary Shamim Islam and Joint Secretary Herik Hossain, Bogura district Jatiya Sramik League President MD Abdus Salam, among others, were present in the human chain program.










