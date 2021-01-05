Turkey keens to invest in BD’s special economic zones

During a courtesy call by Turkish Envoy to Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Turan on State Minister for shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury on Sunday said Ankara is working on possibility of making huge investment in Bangladesh.

He particularly expressed his country's keen interest for making huge investment in Bangladesh's Special Economic Zone, said a press release.

"Turkey wants to work on joint venture in ship breaking and construction industry in Bangladesh and also in setting up liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) plants on the banks of the river Karnaphuli in Chattogram," he said.

The state minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury urged the Turkish Envoy for recruiting skilled and trained sailors of Bangladesh for Turkish merchant ships. He also urged the envoy to mutually recognise the two countries Certificates of Competency (COC) in maritime sector.

'This will open up a new era of employment opportunities for sailors in both the countries, the state minister said.

He emphasized introduction of modern information technology in shipbuilding industry in Bangladesh and training of Bangladeshi engineers, public private partnership experts and technical officials.

The Ambassador on this occasion assured Bangladesh state minister for shipping for exchange of modern information technology in merchant ships building and navigation services, the press release further said.

They discussed progress in implementing bilateral shipping agreement signed between the two countries in 1986.

Later, the State Minister presented 'Unfinished Autobiography ' of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to Turkish Ambassador. Secretary of the Ministry of Shipping Mohammad Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury was present on the occasion.





