Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 January, 2021, 2:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Turkey keens to invest in BD’s special economic zones

Published : Tuesday, 5 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Business Correspondent

During a courtesy call by Turkish Envoy to Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Turan on State Minister for shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury on Sunday said Ankara is working on possibility of making huge investment in Bangladesh.
He particularly expressed his country's keen interest for making huge investment in Bangladesh's Special Economic Zone, said a press release.  
"Turkey wants to work on joint venture in ship breaking and construction industry in Bangladesh and also in setting up liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) plants on the banks of the river Karnaphuli in Chattogram," he said.
The state minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury urged the Turkish Envoy for recruiting skilled and trained sailors of Bangladesh for Turkish merchant ships. He also urged the envoy to mutually recognise the two countries Certificates of Competency (COC) in maritime sector.
'This will open up a new era of employment opportunities for sailors in both the countries, the state minister said.
He emphasized introduction of modern information technology in shipbuilding industry in Bangladesh and training of Bangladeshi engineers, public private partnership experts and technical         officials.
The Ambassador on this occasion assured Bangladesh state minister for shipping for exchange of modern information technology in merchant ships building and navigation services, the press release further said.
They discussed progress in implementing bilateral shipping agreement signed between the two countries in 1986.
Later, the State Minister presented 'Unfinished Autobiography ' of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to Turkish Ambassador. Secretary of the Ministry of Shipping Mohammad Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury was present on the occasion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANIKING EVENTS
Distribution of 100 blankets among cold affected poor people at a programme organised by Mercantile Bank Rangamati Branch
Euro zone bond yields slip in first trading day of 2021
India plans seaplane service on Delhi's Yamuna riverfront
Top shareholders approve Peugeot’s merger with Fiat
Withdrawal of tax on bidi products demanded
Turkey keens to invest in BD’s special economic zones
Asian factories bounce back from Covid-19 hit


Latest News
Three fined for producing adulterated molasses
Govt aims to recover imports as economy accelerates over next three fiscals
Motorcyclist dies in Mymensingh road accident
Seminar on food safety held in Gazipur
20 injured as boat sinks in Meghna
Niko graft case: Indictment hearing against Khaleda deferred
Rape case against Nur: Report submission date deferred
Apex court stays HC’s four directives on bail order
‘Rusty’ Liverpool stumble again in Southampton defeat
Youth jailed in Sherpur for keeping drugs
Most Read News
Bangladesh to get vaccine from India in time: Health Minister
Hafiz-e-Quran stabbed dead in Cox’s Bazar
Kieran Powell's non-inclusion for Bangladesh tour questioned
Two to walk gallows for killing school girl after rape in Madaripur
RAB man killed in Cox’s Bazar road accident
Climate change adaptation in coastal zone
Narayanganj Mayor Ivy files defamation case against two
Law Minister files GD over fake FB IDs
24 COVID deaths, 910 cases reported in 24 hrs
BCL celebrates 73rd founding anniversary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft