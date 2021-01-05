

SBL emerges as a Shariah based Islami Bank

Prior to this, on December 29, 2020, Standard Bank got permission from Bangladesh Bank to conduct operations according to Islami Shariah, says a press release.

Through this, the bank is committed to provide Shariah-based banking services to its customers. On Sunday, January 3, 2021, a Doa Mahfil was organized on the virtual platform on this occasion.

Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank and former President of FBCCI inaugurated the new journey of the bank formally by cutting cake while Managing Director and CEO Khondoker Rashed Maqsood presided over the ceremony.

Vice Chairman Ashok Kumar Saha, Directors, Member of Shariah Supervisory Committee Hafiz Kazi Md. Ibrahim and Dr. Muhammad Saifullah,Deputy Managing Director Md. Motaleb Hossain and Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, Coordinator of SBL Islami Bank Conversion Project Md. Mohon Miah and employees of SBL attended the ceremony.

On the occasion of this much awaited achievement, Chairman of the Bank, expressed his gratitude in the court of Allah Almighty and wished overall happiness and prosperity to all.











