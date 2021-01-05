Lanka tightens forex after worst GDP decline

COLOMBO, Jan 4: Sri Lanka on Monday ordered tight foreign exchange controls after announcing a 3.9 per cent contraction in the economy that accentuated concerns over its ability to repay foreign debt.

Central Bank of Sri Lanka Governor W.D. Lakshman said the coronavirus pandemic caused a record fall in the tourism and trade-dependent economy last year as he announced the figure.

He said the central bank will keep lending rates below 10 per cent to help revive the battered economy but there will be tighter controls on imports.

A ban on non-essential imports, including all types of vehicles, imposed in March has already been extended through 2021 and Lakshman suggested there could be more controls. -AFP



